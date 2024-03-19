Prior was 2.9% y/y

CPI m/m +0.3% vs +0.6% expected

Core measures

CPI Bank of Canada core y/y +2.1% vs 2.4% prior

CPI Bank of Canada core m/m +0.1% versus +0.1% prior

Core CPI MoM SA -0.1% vs -0.1% prior (revised to 0.0%)

Trim 3.2% versus 3.4% prior

Median 3.1% versus 3.3% prior

Common 3.1% versus 3.4% prior (revised to 3.3%)

Full report

Last month, this report undershot at 2.9% compared to 3.3% expected and now we get another big undershoot. Cell phone prices were down 26.5% y/y with internet prices down 13.2% y/y, so that's something worth celebrating. Food inflation slowed to 2.4% y/y from 3.4% in January

It's increasingly clear that the Bank of Canada is facing a different dynamic than the Federal Reserve that calls for lower rates sooner and in the long term.

USD/CAD is up sharply on this report and is threatening the highs of the year.