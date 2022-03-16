Core CPI
CPI and core CPI year on year

Core measures year on year

  • Common 2.6% versus 2.4% estimate and 2.4% last month (revised from 2.3%
  • Median 3.5% versus 3.4% last month (revised from 3.3%)
  • Trimmed 4.3% vs 4.0% last month (unchanged from prior month estimate)

Highlights :

  • Canadian consumers paid 32.3% more at the pump versus February 2021. Monthly gas prices increased 6.9% as result of the conflict in the Europe and uncertainty surrounding global oil supply
  • food prices rose 7.4% year on year versus 6.5% last month. This is the largest increase since May 2019.
  • Shelter costs rose 6.6% year on year at the fastest pace since August 1983. Owned accommodations rose to 6.2% and rented accommodations rose 4.2%
  • household appliances increase 7.8% with cooking appliances up 9.4% year on year. Refrigerators and freezers rose 15.6%, while laundry and dishwashing appliances rose 9.1%
  • good news is telephone services moved lower with prices falling by -7.9% year on year.