Canada February CPI 5.7% YoY versus 5.5% expected

Canada February 2022 consumer price index
- CPI year on year +5.7% recorded its largest gain since August 1991 (+6.0%). February marked the second consecutive month where headline inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term exceeded 5%
- Prior 5.1%
- CPI month-to-month 1.0% versus 0.9% expected. This was the highest reading since February 2013. Last month the month-to-month rose 0.9%.
- The SA MOM CPI comes in at 0.6% vs 0.6% last month
- Prior month MoM was 0.9%
- Core MoM SA 0.3% versus 0.4% last month
- excluding gasoline prices rose 4.7% versus 4.3% in January
Core measures year on year
- Common 2.6% versus 2.4% estimate and 2.4% last month (revised from 2.3%
- Median 3.5% versus 3.4% last month (revised from 3.3%)
- Trimmed 4.3% vs 4.0% last month (unchanged from prior month estimate)
Highlights :
- Canadian consumers paid 32.3% more at the pump versus February 2021. Monthly gas prices increased 6.9% as result of the conflict in the Europe and uncertainty surrounding global oil supply
- food prices rose 7.4% year on year versus 6.5% last month. This is the largest increase since May 2019.
- Shelter costs rose 6.6% year on year at the fastest pace since August 1983. Owned accommodations rose to 6.2% and rented accommodations rose 4.2%
- household appliances increase 7.8% with cooking appliances up 9.4% year on year. Refrigerators and freezers rose 15.6%, while laundry and dishwashing appliances rose 9.1%
- good news is telephone services moved lower with prices falling by -7.9% year on year.
