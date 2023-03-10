Canada employment change comes in at 21.8 K

Prior month 150K. In December jobs rose 69K

Employment gain for February 21.8K vs 10.0K estimate

unemployment rate 5.0% vs 5.1% expected

full-time employment 31.1K vs 121.1K last month

part-time employment -9.3K vs 28.9K last month

Participation rate 65.7% versus 65.7% expected

average hourly wages permanent employees 5.4% versus 4.5% last month

The number of employees grew in the private sector (+39,000; +0.3%), while there was little change in public sector employment and in the number of self-employed.

Total hours worked rose 0.6% in February and were up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The numbers are stronger than expected (once again). The wage data was much higher than expected as well. The Bank of Canada signaled no change in rates this week.

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The USD/CAD has moved lower off the combination US and Canada jobs reports.

The US report shows another strong gain of 311K. Over the unemployment rate did tick higher to 3.6% from 3.4%, and average hourly earnings came at 0.2% versus 0.3%. It may be mixed but is still fairly strong.

Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods. In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money.