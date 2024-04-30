Prior was +0.6% (revised to +0.5%)

Services industries +0.2% vs +0.7% prior

Goods 0.0% vs +0.2% prior

Manufacturing -0.4% vs +0.9% prior

March advance GDP 0.0%

After declining 2.3% in January, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction increased 2.5% in February, expanding for the fourth time in five months and driving the gains. Transportation and warehousing also increased, rising 1.4% in February in the largest monthly growth rate since January 2023.

USD/CAD is higher after the data but it's due to broad US dollar buying following hot wage data.