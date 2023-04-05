- Prior was C$1.92 billion (was better than expected at C$-0.06B) revised to 1.20B
- Exports C$65.03B versus C$67.02 billion last month. Down -2.4%
- Imports C$64.61B versus C$ 65.10B last month. Down -1.3%
Both imports and exports decreased in February with exports down -2.4% while imports decreased -1.3%.
All export products section decrease except the farm, fishing, and intermediate food product (up 2.1% for the fifth time in six months). In real (or volume) terms, total exports decreased -0.9% versus +4.8% in January.
Imports fell -1.3% after increasing 3.6% in January. In February 8 of 11 product sections fell. In real (or volume) terms, total imports were down -0.8%.
