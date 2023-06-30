Canada GDP

Prior month 0.0% revised to +0.1%

April GDP 0.0% versus 0.2% expected

goods producing industries up 0.1%

service producing industries 0.0%

11 of 20 industrial sectors posted increases

Advanced GDP for May is expected at 0.4%. The advanced number for April was expected at 0.2%

Looking at some of the details:

The manufacturing sector declined 0.6% in April, down for the first time in four months, as both durable and non-durable goods manufacturing were down in the month.

GDP is muddling along over the last 3 months with 0.1%, 0.1% and 0.0% MoM numbers. Next month is looking better, however..

The USDCAD is backing off a bit from the swing area on the hourly chart between 1.3271 and 1.32853. The high prices 1.32729.