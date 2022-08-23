Canada & Germany have signed a 'Hydrogen Alliance' deal to accelerate the export of Canadian hydrogen to Germany by 2025.

Info via Reuters.

More (via CBC, link)

Aim to start transatlantic hydrogen shipments as early as 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed what they called a "joint declaration of intent" that calls on the two countries to invest in hydrogen, establish a "transatlantic Canada-Germany supply corridor" and start exporting hydrogen by 2025.

-

Some good news, but not immediately. Germany faces a harsh winter of energy scarity ahead.