Canada & Germany have signed a 'Hydrogen Alliance' deal to accelerate the export of Canadian hydrogen to Germany by 2025.
Info via Reuters.
More (via CBC, link)
- Aim to start transatlantic hydrogen shipments as early as 2025.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed what they called a "joint declaration of intent" that calls on the two countries to invest in hydrogen, establish a "transatlantic Canada-Germany supply corridor" and start exporting hydrogen by 2025.
Some good news, but not immediately. Germany faces a harsh winter of energy scarity ahead.