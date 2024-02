Ivey PMI

Prior month 56.3

Ivey PMI SA 56.5 versus 56.3 last month

Unadjusted PMI 54.4 versus 43.7 last month.

Employment index 57.2 versus 57.9 last month

inventories 50.3 versus 49.1 last month

Prices index 62.2 versus 64.5 last month.

Supplier deliveries 51.8 versus 57.8 last month

The PMI data can be quite volatile. Today's releases study compared to last month.