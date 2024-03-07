Canada building permits

Prior was -14.0% (revised to -11.5%)

The total value of building permits in Canada rose 13.5% in January to $10.8 billion

The residential sector increased 12.6% to $6.5 billion in January, while the non-residential sector grew 14.8% to $4.2 billion.

I wouldn't take this as a sign of a building boom just yet, though that's certainly what's needed in Canada. Multi-unit permits rose 35.1% with Ontario leading the way. These numbers can be lumpy. Single-family permits fell 10.3%.

On the non-residential side, a A $200 million permit for a new data centre near Quebec City, greatly contributed to the growth.