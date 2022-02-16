Canada CPI Jan 2022
  • Fresh high since 1991
  • Prior was +4.8%
  • CPI m/m +0.9% vs +0.6% expected-- highest reading since Jan 2017
  • Prior m/m reading was -0.1%

Core measures:

  • Common +2.3% vs +2.2% expected
  • Median +3.3% vs +3.0% prior
  • Trimmed +4.0% vs +3.7% prior

The Bank of Canada was already expected to hike in March and this will add on some fresh pressure to signal a series of ongoing hikes. That was already baked in. I don't rule out a 50 bps Bank of Canada hike but it's a long shot.    Inflation  is a problem everywhere and the BOC has a very clear mandate.

Some y/y highlights:

  • Shelter costs up 6.2% y/y -- fastest pace since Feb 1990
  • food +5.7% vs +5.2% prior
  • Excluding gasoline, CPI up 4.3% vs 4.0% y/y prior
  • Services +3.4% vs +3.4% prior
  • Goods +7.2% vs +6.8% prior
  • Wages rose 2.4% vs 2.6% y/y prior
CPI contributors