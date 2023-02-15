- Sales at a 14-year low
- Sales -37.1% vs Jan 2022
- Listings up 3.3% m/m
- 4.3 months of inventory, near pre-covid levels
- Prices -15% from Feb 2022 peak
- Avg prices $612.2K
From CREA:
Looking across the country, prices are down from peak levels by more than they are nationally in many parts of Ontario and some parts of B.C., and down by less elsewhere. While prices have softened to some degree almost everywhere, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, and St. John’s stand out as markets where home prices are barely off their peaks at all.
An interesting development in recent months has been an increasing number of East Coast markets where prices appear to have bottomed out on a month-to-month basis and are now trending back up.