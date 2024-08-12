Prior was -12.2% (revised to -12.7%)

Permits at $9.9 billion vs $11.6 billion prior

residential permits decreased 11.5% to $6.5 billion, led by multi-unit

single-family homes +4.0% m/m

non-residential sector permits decreased 18.1% following a 21.3% increase in May

These are back-to-back monthly drops of 12.7% and 13.9% in Canadian building permits. The condo boom is certainly over with Ontario multi-unit residential down 25.7% and British Columbia -31.1% m/m.

Adjusted for inflation, spending is well-below 2019 levels.