Canada housing starts

Prior was 281.4K (revised to 283.5K)

Multi-urban starts -12% m/m

Single-detached starts -4% m/m

The drop this month comes after a very strong month in June, which was the best since Sept 2022. There's a real sense of urgency towards building more homes in Canada and getting affordability under control. If the government has any ability whatsoever, it will be tested in the years ahead.