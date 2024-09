Prior was -2.1%

Manufacturing sales ex-autos +1.6% vs -1.6% prior

Sales at $71.0 billion vs $69.6 billion prior

Sales -1.1% y/y vs -1.8% y/y prior

Total inventory levels +0.9% vs +0.1% prior

Inventory to sales 1.73

Unfilled orders +0.6% vs -0.8% prior

This is a good number and a nice rebound but inventories are swelling.