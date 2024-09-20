Prelim was +0.6%

August preliminary +0.5%

Ex-autos +0.4% vs +0.3% expected

Prior ex-autos +0.3%

Sales were up in seven of nine subsectors

Ex-autos and gas +0.6%

These numbers are a surprise, especially the August preliminary data, which runs opposite to what RBC cardholder data has been showing.

For July, new car sales rose 2.2% and that drove much of the beat but it certainly wasn't the whole story as core sales rose 0.6% with food and beverage retailers up 0.8%, led by a 1.2% rise in supermarkets. Clothing also rose 1.1%. The laggard continues to be anything housing-related with building materials down 1.4%.

Other categories:

Furniture, electronics and appliances: +0.2%

General merchandise retailers: +0.8%

Health and personal care retailers: +1.2%

Gasoline stations and fuel vendors: -0.6%

Sporting goods, hobby, book, and miscellaneous: 0.0%

Year-over-year changes (unadjusted for inflation):