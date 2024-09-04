Prior was +0.64B ( revised to -0.18B )

) Exports $65.66 billion vs $66.65 billion prior

Imports $64.97 billion vs $66.01 billion prior

More details:

Trade surplus with US widened to $11.3 billion from $9.0 billion in June

Deficit with rest of world increased to $10.6 billion from $9.2 billion

Motor vehicles and parts drove declines in both imports (-10.8%) and exports (-5.4%)

Excluding autos, imports rose 0.5% and exports gained 0.3%

Energy exports increased 1.2%, consumer goods exports up 3.1%

In volume terms, imports fell 2.0%, exports down 1.5%

The revision to the prior reading here is a drag for Q2 GDP but the import/export volumes still look healthy. It's not trade that's the problem for the Canadian economy, though it could be if global growth turns lower.