Prior was +5.05B

Details:

Exports 68.25B vs 69.9B prior

Imports 64.20B vs 64.9B prior

Exports -2.8%, imports -1.8%

Exports down in 6 of 11 product sections

Surplus with the USA +13.3B vs +13.2B prior

A better trade surplus is good news for a currency but when it comes on imports and exports falling, it's not a great sign for the economy. That said, this is the first decline in exports in seven months and came on a drop in global oil prices and other exported goods.