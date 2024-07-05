Prior month 26.7K

Employment change -1.4K vs 22.5K estimate

Unemployment rate 6.4% vs 6.3% estimate.

Prior month employment rate 6.2%

Full-time employment -3.4K vs -35.6K last month

Part-time employment 1.9K vs 62.4K last month

Participation rate 65.3% vs 65.4% last month

Average hourly wages YoY 5.60% vs 5.20% last month

Weaker than expected job gain but the unemployment rate moves higher.

Other highlights from the report: