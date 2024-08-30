Prior was +0.2%

Services industries +0.1% vs +0.1% prior

Goods -0.4% vs +0.4% prior

Manufacturing -1.5% vs +1.0% prior

July advance GDP 0.0%

Real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in June, following a 0.1% increase in May. Goods-producing industries (-0.4%) saw its largest decrease since December 2023 as declines in manufacturing and construction were partially offset by increases in utilities and agriculture. Services-producing industries (+0.1%) increased for the third consecutive month in June 2024. Overall, 12 of 20 sectors expanded in June.