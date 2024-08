Prior was +0.4%

Sales at $69.6 billion in June on declines in 17 of 21 subsectors

Declines led by the transportation equipment (-2.9%), chemical product (-5.8%) and primary metal (-2.7%) subsectors

Total sales fell 0.3% in the second quarter of 2024 in third consecutive quarterly decline

Sales down 1.8% y/y

Total inventory levels +0.1%

Unfilled orders -0.8%

Retooling at auto factories made this look worse than it is but the longer-term numbers show a recession in that sector.