Prior was +5.32B

Details:

Exports 69.9B vs 68.44B prior

Imports 64.9B vs 63.1B prior

Exports +2.0%, imports +1.7%

Exports rose for the sixth consecutive month

Exports up in 8 of 11 product sections led by oil and metals

Surplus with the USA +13.2B vs +13.6B prior

Canadian trade is currently strong but if the global economy slows dramatically, trade flows will dry up.