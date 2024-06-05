Canada productivity
  • Prior quarter 0.2%
  • Labor productivity rate -0.3% in Q1

Highlights and details:

Labour Productivity

  • Labour productivity of Canadian businesses declined 0.3% in Q1 2024, following a 0.2% increase in Q4 2023.
  • Productivity fell in half of the 16 industry sectors.
  • Major contributors to the decline: manufacturing, professional services, and administrative services.
  • Gains in productivity were observed in agriculture and forestry, accommodation and food services, and transportation and warehousing.

Business Output and Hours Worked

  • Business output edged up 0.1% in Q1 2024, similar to the Q4 2023 increase.
  • Hours worked increased by 0.4% in Q1 2024, after slight changes in the previous two quarters.
  • Hours worked in services-producing businesses increased by 0.6%, while goods-producing businesses saw no change.
  • Hours worked were up in 9 of the 16 industry sectors, stable in 4 (mining and oil and gas extraction, construction, retail trade, and transportation and warehousing).

Employment

  • The increase in hours worked reflects 0.4% growth in the number of jobs, with unchanged average hours worked.

Unit Labour Costs

  • Unit labour costs rose by 1.3% in Q1 2024, higher than the 0.2% increase in Q4 2023.
  • The rise in unit labour costs was due to a 0.3% decline in productivity and a 1.0% increase in hourly compensation.