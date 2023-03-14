Canada manufacturing sales

Prior month -1.5% revised to -2.1%

Canada manufacturing sales for January 4.1% versus a 3.9% expected

manufacturing sales come in a $73.9 billion in January

there were increases in 16 of 21 industries

petroleum and coal products +10.1% (comes after two months of declines)

motor vehicles a +13.4%. Up for the third consecutive month. Auto sales were the highest level since July 2020

food +3.4%. Gain comes after two consecutive monthly declines

aerospace products and parts -11.2%

chemicals -2.8%

Woods -4.9%

Sales in constant dollars were up 3.8% in January indicative of higher volumes playing a significant role in the sales gain on a current dollar basis

inventory levels +0.3% to $120.7 billion driven by higher inventories and machinery primary metals and food and beverage and tobacco

inventory sales ratio declined from 1.7 months to 1.63 months in January

unfilled orders rose 1.0%

The data is impressive with a stronger-than-expected gain this month. However the prior month was revised down to -2.1% negating some of the positive.. In November, the month was unchanged.

