- Prior month +2.1%
- Canada manufacturing 0.8% versus 0.5% estimate
- Wholesale trade for November -0.2% versus -0.7% estimate. Prior month 1.0 percent
- Sales were higher sales in 13 of 21 subsectors
Other details:
- Aerospace Products & Parts: Sales increased 9.3%, driving the overall gain. Highest level on record
- Petroleum & Coal Products: Sales rose 2.6%.
- Motor Vehicle Parts: Largest decrease, down 3.7% to $2.8 billion in November.
- Manufacturing Sales (Year-over-Year): Decreased 0.4% in November.
- Sales in Constant Dollars: Unchanged in November.
- Industrial Product Price Index: Increased 0.6% in November.
Regionally speaking:
- Manufacturing Sales (Provinces): Increased in 5 provinces in November, led by Ontario (+2.0%) and Quebec (+1.4%); largest decline in New Brunswick (-7.6%).
- Ontario Sales (Monthly): Rose 2.0% to $31.2 billion, marking the third consecutive monthly increase.
- Key Drivers: Petroleum and coal products (+12.5%), fabricated metal products (+7.3%).
- Offsetting Decline: Motor vehicle parts sales fell 4.1%.
- Annual Change: Total sales in Ontario down 2.3% year-over-year.
- Quebec Sales (Monthly): Increased 1.4% to $18.4 billion.
- Key Drivers: Aerospace products and parts (+12.4%), primary metals (+2.7%).
- Annual Change: Total sales in Quebec up 2.3% year-over-year.