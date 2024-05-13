- Prior was +9.3%
Permits in the non-residential component declined 16.7% to $4.0 billion, while the residential sector decreased by 8.3% to $6.5 billion. The decline comes after two months of gains and the overall gain for Q1 was +3.7% from Q4 2023.
