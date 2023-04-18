Canada CPY yy March
  • Prior was 5.2%
  • CPI m/m +0.5% vs +0.5% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.4%
  Gasoline prices % vs -4.7% y/y in prior
  Gasoline prices % m/m vs -13.1% prior
  Food % vs +10.6% y/y prior

Core measures:

  • BOC core y/y 4.3% vs 4.4% expected (4.7% prior)
  • BOC core m/m +0.6% vs +0.5% prior
  • Median 4.6% vs 4.9% prior
  • Trim 4.4% vs 4.8% prior
  • Common 5.9% vs 6.4% expected

Canadian yearly CPI has begun to fall rapidly as it hits the y/y comps from a year ago. The Bank of Canada last week forecast that inflation would fall to 3% this summer. What's a tad worrisome is that the latest m/m readings are still showing some heat with back-to-back numbers at +0.5% and +0.4%. Those aren't readings that will add up to 2% if they continued.

USD/CAD is little-moved after the release and down 17 pips to 1.3375 on the day.