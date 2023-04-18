Prior was 5.2%

CPI m/m +0.5% vs +0.5% expected

Prior m/m reading was +0.4%

Gasoline prices % vs -4.7% y/y in prior

Gasoline prices % m/m vs -13.1% prior

Food % vs +10.6% y/y prior

Core measures:

BOC core y/y 4.3% vs 4.4% expected (4.7% prior)

BOC core m/m +0.6% vs +0.5% prior

Median 4.6% vs 4.9% prior

Trim 4.4% vs 4.8% prior

Common 5.9% vs 6.4% expected

Canadian yearly CPI has begun to fall rapidly as it hits the y/y comps from a year ago. The Bank of Canada Bank of Canada The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser last week forecast that inflation would fall to 3% this summer. What's a tad worrisome is that the latest m/m readings are still showing some heat with back-to-back numbers at +0.5% and +0.4%. Those aren't readings that will add up to 2% if they continued.

USD/CAD is little-moved after the release and down 17 pips to 1.3375 on the day.