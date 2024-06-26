- Prior was +2.4%
The decline reflects lower sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, according to Statistics Canada. It's a big drop but comes after a jump in April so it's not a surprise.
The decline reflects lower sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, according to Statistics Canada. It's a big drop but comes after a jump in April so it's not a surprise.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read