Prior month 2.7%

CPI m/m +0.6% vs +0.3% estimate

Core measures

CPI Bank of Canada core y/y 1.8% vs 1.6% prior

CPI Bank of Canada core m/m 0.6% versus 0.2% prior

Core CPI m/m SA +0.3% vs 0.0% prior

Trim 2.9% versus 2.8% prior

Median 2.8% versus 2.6% prior

Common 2.4% versus 2.6% prior

Bank of Canada July implied rate cut odds immediately fell to 52% from 71% on the CPI data.