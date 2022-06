Prior was +16.4% y/y

Prices +1.7% m/m vs +0.8% prior

Raw materials price index+37.4% y/y vs +38.3% prior

Raw materials price index +2.5% m/m vs -2.1% prior

Gasoline +14.6% m/m

Fruit, vegetables, feed and other food products up 2.2% in ninth consecutive monthly rise (+15.0% y/y)

Full report

I think the dip in the y/y number gives a misleading impression. The +1.7% m/m rise is more relevant for forward pricing and indicates no let-up in pipeline inflation.