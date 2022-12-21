Canada CPI yy
  • Prior was 6.9%
  • CPI m/m +0.1% vs 0.0% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.7%
  • Gasoline prices 13.7% vs +17.8% y/y in prior
  • Gasoline prices -3.6% m/m vs +9.2% prior
  • Food 11.4% vs +11.0% y/y prior
  • Mortgage interest costs +14.5% vs +11.4% prior

Core measures:

  • BOC core 5.8% vs 5.8% prior
  • BOC core m/m 0.0% vs +0.4% prior
  • Median 5.0% vs 4.8% prior (revised to +4.9%)
  • Trim 5.3% vs 5.3% prior
  • Common 6.7% vs 6.2% prior (revised to +6.4%)

The story here is the jump in mortgage interest costs, something that's been manufactured by the Bank of Canada to fight inflation .

Canada mortgage interest costs

Still, this report makes it more likely the Bank of Canada hikes again in January. Pricing right now is close to 50/50.

At the same time, I think what's left of the Canadian housing market is hanging on by a thread.