- Prior report 108.3K
- employment change 10.1K vs 5.0K estimate
- unemployment rate 5.1% versus 5.3% expected. Prior month 5.2%
- full-time employment 50.7K versus 119.3 K last month
- part-time employment -40.6K versus -11K last month
- participation rate 64.8% versus 64.9% last month
- average hourly wages 5.4% versus 5.5% last month
- Since November 2021, when full-time employment first surpassed its pre-COVID-19 pandemic level, full-time work has grown by 460,000 (+2.9%), concentrated among core-aged men (+212,000; +3.5%) and women (+169,000; +3.4%).
- part-time employment was little changed for a sixth consecutive month in November and down by 91,000 (-2.5%) on a year-over-year basis. Declines in part-time work since November 2021 were primarily seen among core-aged men (-48,000;-11.8%) and young men (-25,000;-4.4%).
The USDCAD was trading at 1.3432 just before release. The current price is trading at 1.3506 largely held by the stronger-than-expected US jobs report which saw an increase of 263K versus 200K estimate.
The price of the USDCAD has pushed above its 100 hour moving average at 1.3474. And above a swing area between 1.3494 and 1.35103. The current price trades between that swing area at 1.3503.