Prior month +14.5K

Unemployment rate 6.8% vs 6.6% expected (prior 6.5%)

Full-time employment +54.2K vs +25.6K prior

Part-time employment -3.6K vs -11.2K prior

Participation rate 65.1% vs 64.8% prior

Average hourly wages y/y 4.1% vs 4.9% prior

Private sector employment +6.3K vs +20.5K prior

Public sector employment +45K vs -17.2K prior

Ahead of the data, the market was pricing in a 56% chance of 50 bps cut from the Bank of Canada. The probabilities jumped to 68% for a 50 bps cut after the release.