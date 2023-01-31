Growth has nearly stalled in Canada and the Bank of Canada Bank of Canada The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser Read this Term expects it to be flat in H1 before picking up in the second half of the year. The 3.8% yearly growth compares to 2.1% in the US but the strength is due to a later reopening from covid controls. In 2021, Canada grew 4.6% compared to 5.9% in the US.

The Canadian dollar is higher after this report but that's because it was released at the same time as a benign US wage report and the US dollar is broadly softer. USD/CAD was last at 1.3424.