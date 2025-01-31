The advance November estimate was -0.1%

October reading was +0.3%

December advanced reading +0.2% m/m

There were broad based declines as 13 of 20 sectors contracted in November

Goods-producing industries contracted 0.6% in November (vs +0.6% prior)

Services-producing industries edged down 0.1% in November

The transportation and warehousing sector declined 1.3% in November

The November number is the largest contraction since December 2023. Some of this decline is due to a weak month for oil extraction, likely due to turnarounds. The bounce in December captures that but none of it points to a particularly strong economy at the turn of the year.

What worries me is that construction is carrying a big portion of growth right now and much of that was in the pipeline from the low-rate period. Going forward, I would expect that to turn into a drag as the Toronto condo market goes bust.