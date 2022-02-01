Old data but Canada GDP for November 2021 showed:
- GDP MoM 0.6% vs 0.4% estimate. The StatCan estimate was for 0.3%.
- last month 0.8%
- advanced estimates for December are essentially unchanged.
- The advance information for real GDP by industry indicates a 1.6% uptick in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a rebound of 4.9% in the year following the pandemic-induced decline observed in 2020. The gain for the quarter is 6.3% annualized.
- Manufacturing group 1.4% November for the third increase in four months
- mining quarrying and oil and gas extraction fell -1.8% in December which was the first decline in seven months
- accommodation and food services rose 3.4% in November following two consecutive months of declines
- public sector increased 0.3% in November
- construction sector group 0.5% in November which was the third increase in four months
- other industries rose 5.5% in November led by crop production which rose 11%
- retail trade rose 0.2% in November with the 12 subsectors evenly split between increases and decreases