Prior was +1.1%

Monthly PPI +0.6% vs +1.2% prior

Raw materials price index +2.0% vs -2.8% y/y prior

Raw materials price index -0.5% vs +3.8% m/m prior (revised to -2.6%)

The falling Canadian dollar is a big reason why this report as been climbing in the past two months as most commodities are priced in USD. These are the seeds of currency-driven inflation, though given the weakness in the Canadian economy, this isn't the kind of thing that causes a wage-price spiral.

Some drivers: