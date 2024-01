Prior was +2.97B

Exports $65.74B vs $65.98B prior

Imports $64.17B vs $63.01B prior

Canada's trade surplus with the United States narrowed from $12.1 billion in October to $11.7 billion in November.

In November, monthly service exports were up 1.0%

This was the fourth consecutive monthly trade surplus. Those numbers should improve when some big pipeline and energy projects come online but that hangs on the price of oil and gas.