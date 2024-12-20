- Budget Deficit: Canada recorded a slightly lower budget deficit of C$14.50 billion ($10.09 billion) for the first seven months of the 2024/25 fiscal year compared to C$15.13 billion in the same period last year.
- Program Expenses: Increased by 9.8% across all major categories of spending.
- Public Debt Charges: Rose by 19.4%, mainly due to higher effective rates on bonds and treasury bills.
- Revenues Growth: Year-to-date revenues grew by 10.7%, driven by higher personal income tax revenue and other taxes.
- Monthly Comparison: In October, Canada posted a deficit of C$1.49 billion, significantly lower than the C$6.96 billion deficit in October 2023