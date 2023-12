Prior was -6.5% (revised to -8.1%)

Oct permit value $11.2B vs $11.2B prior

Residential permits +0.6% vs +4.3% m/m prior

Non-residential +5.3% vs -21.0% prior

There will be a deep slowdown in Canadian residential construction but it's not here yet. On the non-residential side, a large permit was issued for the construction of a new hospital wing in Toronto, boosting that side of the ledger.