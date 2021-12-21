Prior was -0.6%

Ex autos +1.3% vs +1.5% expected

Prior ex autos -0.2%

Ex autos and gas +1.5%

November advance flash estimate +1.2%

October sales up in 7 of 11 subsectors

New auto sales +2.8% after two months of declines

Building material and garden equipment +3.2%

Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores +17.5% as sports resumed in the fall

E-commerce -0.9% m/m and +4.2% y/y

These numbers point to a healthy holiday season but I suspect shopping was pulled earlier this year so we'll see some payback in December. USD/CAD has been little changed since the release.