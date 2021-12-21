Canada retail sales
  • Prior was -0.6%
  • Ex autos +1.3% vs +1.5% expected
  • Prior ex autos -0.2%
  • Ex autos and gas +1.5%
  • November advance flash estimate +1.2%
  • October sales up in 7 of 11 subsectors
  • New auto sales +2.8% after two months of declines
  • Building material and garden equipment +3.2%
  • Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores +17.5% as sports resumed in the fall
  • E-commerce -0.9% m/m and +4.2% y/y

These numbers point to a healthy holiday season but I suspect shopping was pulled earlier this year so we'll see some payback in December. USD/CAD has been little changed since the release.