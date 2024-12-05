Canada trade balance
  • Prior was -1.26B
  • Exports $64.22B vs $63.88B prior
  • Imports $65.14B vs $65.15B prior
  • First increase in exports since June, but gains were concentrated in precious metals
  • Trade surplus with US shrank to C$6.2B from C$7.9B as exports to US fell 2.8%
  • Gold exports surged, especially to UK and Hong Kong (+20.9%)

Key Details:

  • 8 of 11 export sectors declined despite headline gain
  • Consumer goods exports +4.7%, led by pharma products
  • US remains key concern with exports down 8.0% y/y

Worth noting:

  • Import data quality issues due to new customs system implementation
  • Services deficit of C$77M vs +C$155M surplus in September