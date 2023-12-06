This is a final data point ahead of the Bank of Canada decision.

Prior +2.04B

Exports C$ 65.98B versus 67.03B last month

Imports C$ 63.01B versus 64.99B last month

Exports +0.1% vs +2.7% prior

Imports -2.8% vs +1.0% prior

This is a good number for Q4 growth but it's not ideal when trade numbers beat due to falling imports as it highlights a slowdown in demand.

The Bank of Canada decision is due at 10 am ET.

Details: