Canada trade balance

This is a final data point ahead of the Bank of Canada decision.

  • Prior +2.04B
  • Exports C$ 65.98B versus 67.03B last month
  • Imports C$ 63.01B versus 64.99B last month
  • Exports +0.1% vs +2.7% prior
  • Imports -2.8% vs +1.0% prior

This is a good number for Q4 growth but it's not ideal when trade numbers beat due to falling imports as it highlights a slowdown in demand.

The Bank of Canada decision is due at 10 am ET.

Details:

  • Imports fell in 8 of 11 product sectors led by metal and non-metallic mineral products, which declined 14.7%
  • Imports of motor vehicles and parts fell 5.8% in October, which is likely related to the auto strike
  • Exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts rose 15.0%
  • Energy product exports -1.2%