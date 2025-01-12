Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dpoke in an interview with CNBC on Sunday:

“As we did last time, we are ready to respond with tariffs as necessary”

Trudeau is referring here to 2018, when Canada slapped dollar-for-dollar tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum in response to the Trump tariffs on Canada’s steel and aluminum during NAFTA negotiations.

Trudeau on electricity exports to the U.S.:

“No American wants to pay 25 percent more for electricity or oil and gas coming in from Canada”

“And that’s something that I think people need to pay a little more attention to ... . will increase the cost of living for Americans and harm a trading relationship that works extremely well”

Info via Politico, more at the link.

Trudeau will be CAD PM until March.