Details for industrial product prices:

Energy and petroleum product prices fell 5.7% in October, primarily due to a significant drop in finished motor gasoline (-8.4%), influenced by lower crude oil prices and weak gasoline demand in North America.

Softwood lumber prices decreased by 6.4% in October, mainly due to weak seasonal demand and the impact of high interest rates on real estate activities.

Intermediate food product prices dropped by 1.9% in October, driven by declining prices for canola oil (-7.5%) and soybean oil (-9.4%), driven by factors like reduced consumption and increased global soybean production.

Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products declined by 1.2% in October, with unwrought nickel, copper, and precious metals seeing drops due to supply factors, reduced industrial consumption during Chinese holidays, and strong US dollar.