"The increase reflects higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector and the building material and supplies subsector," Statistics Canada said.

Farm products (excluding oilseed and grain): 0.0%

Food, beverage and tobacco products: +0.3%

Personal and household goods: +1.1%

Motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories: +5.8%

Building material and supplies: +3.5%

Machinery, equipment and supplies: -1.9%

Miscellaneous goods: +0.4%