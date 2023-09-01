Canada qq GDP annualized

Q1 was +3.1% (revised to +2.6%)

Q/Q not annualized 0.0% vs +0.8% prior (revised to +0.6%)

GDP + vs +2.21% y/y in Q1

Implicit price +0.7% q/q vs +0.2% prior

Exports +0.1% vs +2.4% prior

Imports +0.5% vs +0.2% prior

Household spending on goods +0.1% vs +1.5% prior

On services 0.0% vs +1.3% prior (revised to +1.1%)

June monthly GDP -0.2% vs -0.2% expected

July advance GDP 0.0%

This is a big downgrade for Canadian growth and raises the possibility of a recession before year end. I've long argued that the last Bank of Canada rate hike was foolish and and this point it would be shocking if the BOC hiked again next week.

June GDP was dragged down by forest fire shutdowns in mines and rail but the lack of a bounce in July is worrisome and fits with what retailers have been saying.