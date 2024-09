Prior was +0.2%

Business output up 0.5%, hours worked up 0.6%

Unit labour costs rose 0.8%, slowing from 1.3% in Q1

Service sector the main drag, goods-producing businesses saw slight 0.1% productivity gain

The productivity dip, while modest, marks two consecutive quarters of declines. The slowdown in unit labour cost growth may ease some inflationary pressures, but the overall picture suggests continued challenges for Canadian businesses in boosting efficiency.