- The Q2 reading was +2.1% annualized
- Q/Q reading +0.3% vs +0.5% prior
- Q/Q implicit price index +0.6% vs +1.1% prior
Monthly data:
- September monthly GDP +0.1% vs +0.3% expected (advance est was +0.3%)
- August monthly GDP was previously reported at 0.0%
- Services vs %
- Goods vs % prior
- Manufacturing vs -1.2% prior
- October advance reading +0.1%
These are unimpressive numbers, with Sept and Oct both now running at 0.1%.
Meanwhile, on a per capita basis, Canadian GDP fell 0.4% in the third quarter, which was the sixth consecutive quarterly decline. The only think keeping the Canadian economy alive has been mass population growth.