The Q2 reading was +2.1% annualized

Q/Q reading +0.3% vs +0.5% prior

Q/Q implicit price index +0.6% vs +1.1% prior

Monthly data:

September monthly GDP +0.1% vs +0.3% expected (advance est was +0.3%)

August monthly GDP was previously reported at 0.0%

October advance reading +0.1%

These are unimpressive numbers, with Sept and Oct both now running at 0.1%.

Meanwhile, on a per capita basis, Canadian GDP fell 0.4% in the third quarter, which was the sixth consecutive quarterly decline. The only think keeping the Canadian economy alive has been mass population growth.