Prior was -3.22B (revised to -4.74B)

The trade in goods and services balance posted a $1.2 billion surplus in the fourth quarter, a $3.2 billion change from a deficit of $2.0 billion in the third quarter

Exports of goods rose by $2.9 billion to $195.0 billion in the fourth quarter, while imports were up $0.3 billion.

The investment income balance went from a slight deficit in the third quarter to a slight surplus of $112.0 million in the fourth quarter

portfolio investments generated a net outflow of funds from the economy of $21.5 billion in the fourth quarter

For the year 2023, the current account balance posted a $17.8 billion deficit, up $7.4 billion compared with 2022

These aren't great numbers for the loonie.