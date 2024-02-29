Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.1%

Annualised GDP +1.0% vs +0.8% q/q expected

Prior -1.1%; revised to -0.5%

December GDP 0.0% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

Despite flat growth in December, Canadian Q4 GDP surprisingly beat estimates with a better revision to the Q3 numbers to boot. Of note, higher exports and reduced imports helped to bolster GDP growth on the quarter. This was slightly offset by a drop in business investment. USD/CAD is down from around 1.3590 to 1.3575 currently on the better-than-expected numbers.